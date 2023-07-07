** The video above is prior coverage of a distribution by The Foodbank **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank is teaming up with Humana Healthy Horizons Ohio to improve the amount of health equity across the Dayton area.

A release says The Foodbank is receiving a donation in the amount of $285,000 from Humana Healthy Horizons Ohio. Eliminating hunger and its root causes and lifting the communities that are in need up is the reason behind the donation.

“The Foodbank is thrilled to work on health equity with Humana Healthy Horizons. The funds will be spent providing services to food-insecure residents across the Miami Valley,” The Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley said.

“Ensuring our most vulnerable populations have the resources needed for a healthy and happy life is critical for our community to thrive. We thank Humana for its insight and leadership as we work to eliminate hunger in our communities.”

Humana Healthy Horizons will be at Greater St. John’s Church, located at 4200 Germantown Pike, on July 10 for The Foodbank’s mobile farmer’s market from 10 to 11:30 a.m., where the Medicaid benefits provider will help distribute food to the community.