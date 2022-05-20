TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains that were discovered in a wooded area in Trotwood back in March.

According to authorities, workers found a skull and bones in a wooded area on the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive in Trotwood on the morning of March 8.

Trotwood Police said that due to the condition of the remains, they had been there for an “extended period of time.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the human remains as Bari Littleton, 61, of Trotwood, on Friday.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. No further information has been made available at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.