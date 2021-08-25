Human remains found at Moraine waste transfer station

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after human remains were found at a waste transfer station in Moraine.

Moraine Police said that on Tuesday, August 24 around 2 p.m., officers and detectives from the department were called to assist Kettering Police investigators with the discovery of possible human remains.

Preliminary information led investigators to search the Montgomery County Solid Waste facility located at 1001 Encrete Ln. in Moraine. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains and determined it to be a piece of human skull. The gender, age and race of the person is unknown. Police said it’s unclear where the remains originated.

The transfer station was closed for approximately four hours while investigators from multiple agencies sifted through debris in the facility, searching for evidence, but nothing was found.

The investigation into the discovery is ongoing. If you have any information on the case, you can call the Moraine Police Department at (937) 535-1166.