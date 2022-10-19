Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fair Housing Symposium is being held by the Human Relations Council (HRC) in Downtown Dayton.

According to a release, the free event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the downtown Dayton Metro Library Eichelberger Forum at 215 E. Third Street in Dayton. Doors will open for 9:30 a.m. for registration.

The event is being held to have a combination of experts from around the area in order to have the public hear from experts on important issues, such as discrimination in appraisals, housing as a human right and source of income as a protected class. Health disparities and discrimination in housing will also be discussed.

HRC Executive Director Erica Fields says, “We are excited to host the Dayton Fair Housing Symposium at the Dayton Metro Library.”

“The symposium will focus on the intersection of health disparities and housing, and strategies to address these issues moving forward. This event will also bring together housing specialists to address the most pressing housing concerns across the Miami Valley.”

A special session will be held in the main forum with speakers including Emmy Award winner Joshua Barr, John Zimmerman of the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center and Amaha Sellassie of Sinclair Community College.

Attendees will also be provided a hot lunch for registered attendees.

To register for the housing event and to have the chance to hear from the speakers, click here.