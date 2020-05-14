1  of  3
Human Race playreading goes virtual to benefit The Foodbank

Look into my Eyes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Human Race will present their Playreading Series virtually with a reading of a new play by Yellow Springs playwright Robb Willoughby called “Look Into My Eyes.”

The streamed reading event will benefit The Foodbank.

“We have been rehearsing on Zoom for our typical 11 hours,” reported Human Race Artistic Director Kevin Moore.  “A director, a playwright and seven actors working very hard to communicate this funny and sweet story in the ‘Brady Bunch’ little boxes format.  It’s not easy.  We miss the live interaction and the reaction of an audience which always fuels a performance.  But we all felt it was necessary to keep the creative work flowing, even during these challenging times.  And since we had to cancel several of our Pay What You Can performances which have supported The Foodbank for decades,” continued Moore, “it seemed right to support them while they strive to meet the additional demand this pandemic has caused.”

The play centers around two unique siblings: Billie can read people’s futures, has been doing it for years.  Her brother, Lonnie, can hear people’s thoughts and it is driving him crazy. But when a dangerous, dark cloud of a person comes in for a tarot reading, the two must join forces to warn the innocent and expose the guilty.

The performance will be streamed starting at 8 p.m. on May 16 and ending on May 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling 937-228-3630 or by visiting this website.

