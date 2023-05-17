MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — An 8-year-old child from Ohio has been named the first youth ambassador of Huffy Corporation.

Based in Miamisburg, Huffy is a widely-recognized brand that has sold millions of bicycles throughout the world, but now, it’s shifting its focus to younger riders. On Wednesday, May 17, Huffy welcomed its first youth ambassador, Huck Kurinsky from Bay Village, a freestyle BMX rider and defending national champion in the U8 division.

According to Huck, everything started through YouTube. He was watching a channel that taught him how to do some tricks and started to love it.

“I watched this guy named Brant Moore and he taught me how to air, and then my friend Phil pushed me on a Huffy Spiderman bike and then I just liked it all of a sudden and now I’m becoming really good,” said Huck.

Kris Parlett, VP of Brand and DTC marketing at Huffy, said the company got connected with Huck when a former employee saw a letter from the boy, asking the brand to work with him.

“Huck was really getting into BMX and really finding his stride in freestyle and doing all kinds of tricks, really way beyond his age,” said Parlett.

Huck has been trained by Olympian Nick Bruce and currently holds a world record as the youngest person to successfully land a backflip on a BMX bike.

“Seeing Huck ride his bike and the joy it gives him, especially in competition, it gives us hope and really motivates us to keep doing what we’re doing in not only BMX but in cycling overall.”

With Huck being only eight years old, Parlett assured that he would still have time to be a kid despite having a contract, “We just want Huck to enjoy what he’s doing at the core and that’s riding a bike and riding a bike in a competitive nature.”

When asked what he wanted to say to other kids his age, Huck said, “Ride bikes and live the ride and just have fun.”