CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A new chicken tender restaurant has opened their doors in southern Montgomery County.

Huey Magoo’s has opened their third location in Centerville, located at 6230 Far Hills Avenue. It is the second Dayton-area location, as a location operates in Englewood.

Guests at the eatery have the opportunity to order various menu items, such as chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

“We are very excited to open in Centerville and have been thrilled about the initial response by the community,” says Tim Hobart, franchisee, Huey Magoo’s. “We have been looking for a Centerville location, and we feel it is the perfect spot to serve the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’. Our success over the last year in Englewood and Marysville had us ready for Centerville.”

The location will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hot Head Mexican Grill & Cantina, Mike’s Nashville Hot Chicken and Kentucky Fried Chicken have all operated at the address in prior years.