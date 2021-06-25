HUD Secretary to join Nan Whaley at Dayton vaccination clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge is making a stop in Dayton Friday.

Secretary Fudge will attend a COVID-19 vaccination clinic co-hosted with local government and community partners to highlight how the community is playing a role in getting Ohioans vaccinated and the Administration’s role in increasing vaccine outreach in communities across the state. There will be press availability following each event.

The Dayton event is scheduled for 11 am Friday. You can watch it live here when it happens.

Secretary Fudge will be joined by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and singer-songwriter Shirley Murdock.

The trip is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.