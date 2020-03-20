Huber Heights woman uses Christmas lights to spread cheer

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman in Huber Heights is using her home to spread some happiness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Donica Priser has set up some Christmas lights in her front yard, all in an effort to spread cheer. Part of the display shows floating hearts on her garage, and she has also set up an American flag.

“We’re going to get through this. God’s got this. If putting my Christmas lights on display helps somebody cheer up and puts a smile on their face, it’s all worth it to me,” she said.

Priser hopes the lights brighten the dark days the world has been experiencing.