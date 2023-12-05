HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A division of the Huber Heights government will be closed for two days after a ransomware attack.

From Dec. 5 to 7, the city of Huber Heights Water Division office will be closed. The closure is needed for interrupted billing to get back on track.

Huber Heights confirms residents will not be having any fees or penalties assessed.

If you have to call the water division, your call will be sent to the division’s answering service. The division will only be addressing emergency calls, like when made during the weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m., the division will reopen.