Huber Heights wants to hear what its residents think about trash collection

City of Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights wants to hear from its residents about their trash service.

The City posted on its Facebook page Wednesday asking residents to take a survey about the trash collection service. Huber Heights is preparing to review its contract with Republic Services for city-wide trash and recycling which expires at the end of 2021.

The City said the survey is anonymous and is being administered by an independent third party that regularly works with area cities and municipalities on improving communication and gathering feedback.

Residents can take the survey and let their opinions be known until January 20, 2021. You can find the survey here.

