Huber Heights to hold public forum on park improvements

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City is holding a Town Hall Meeting Thursday to discuss the proposed improvements to the park at the corner of Dial Drive and Longford Road.

The City said the improvements will include hiking and biking trails in the woods and bicycle amenities in the open area of the park.

Residents are invited to a Town Hall Meeting to discuss and express opinions about these improvements. Those who cannot attend the meeting in person can email any questions to jking@hhoh.org.

The City said preliminary drawings are available at City Hall for viewing prior to the meeting.

The forum will be open to the public with in-person attendance limited to allows for proper social distancing and compliance with health guidelines. Residents can also watch the meeting on a live stream available at https://www.hhoh.org/280/Meeting-Live-Streaming-Video.

Comments must be received prior to 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.