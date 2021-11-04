HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After years of work, the City of Huber Heights is getting ready to dedicate the community’s first veterans memorial Saturday.

Every other month, the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission meets at City Hall. The commission was established by the city in February 2019.

“A group of veteran-friendly representatives in the city to establish an any and everything that would be beneficial to our veterans,” commissioner Ray Girard said.

The commission’s biggest undertaking is a veterans memorial now standing in Thomas A. Cloud Park. The idea for the project started several years ago and was finally made possible by the veterans commission with help from the city.

“The city felt that this was something that needed to happen and needed to happen fast, so the city laid out the funds for it,” commission chair Albert Griggs said.

Each stone of the Veterans Memorial represents a branch of the military, honoring those who served and are still serving. To the left of the memorial, a walkway representing every war the U.S. has been in.

“I’m just very proud, very proud that we have this,” Griggs said.

“You will see a beautiful result and effort by many, many people,” Girard said. “It’s been a multi-million dollar project and we’re set for the commeration on November the 6th.”

The City of Huber Heights will hold the veterans memorial commeration on Saturday at 11 a.m at Thomas A. Cloud Park.

“We want to make this a world class memorial, even though maybe we won’t have all of it done on the 6th, this is a living project, and it will continue to grow even after I’m gone,” Griggs said.

They also plan to hold a service on Veterans Day, with plans to make it an annual event.