Huber Heights to celebrate July 4 with ‘Star Spangled Heights’ event

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights plans to celebrate July 4 with its Star Spangled Heights event – which includes a parade, fireworks and a food truck rally.

Starting at 10 a.m. the parade will go south on Brandt Pike from Chambersburg to Nebraska Avenue. Unlike past years, there will be no candy or materials being handed out.

The city asks that residents follow social distancing guidelines while attending.

Then at 6 p.m. the Dayton Food Truck Association will host a food truck rally at Cloud Park that goes until 10 p.m. At that time, the fireworks will begin and spectators can watch from the comfort of their cars.

The city and organizers will not be providing water because of the ongoing pandemic. People attending both the parade and the events at Cloud Park are encouraged to bring their own to stay hydrated.

To read more about the new policies in place for the event visit the city’s website. For more on the event schedule visit the city’s Facebook event page.

