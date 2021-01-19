Huber Heights to begin hybrid meetings at City Hall

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Huber Heights announced that effective Tuesday both City Council and Council Board and Commission meetings will no longer be required to be remote only.

The city plans to have hybrid in-person/remote meetings, giving members of Council the choice of whether they would like to attend in person at City Hall or via remote connection.

With the return to City Hall brings a return to public in-person attendance, however, it will be limited to allow for proper social distancing and compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“As we have learned more about managing COVID-19, and we see businesses increase operations while following safety and health guidelines, it is important that we continue to provide citizens appropriate access to their government,” said Mayor Jeff Gore. “Equally as important is respecting and supporting each individual’s decision to manage their own safety and health, which is why we are moving to a hybrid style open meeting.”