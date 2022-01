HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Students in Huber Heights will be back in the classroom on Monday.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Mario Basora told families all students will return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24 at their regularly scheduled start time.

All schools in the district had moved to remote learning on Friday, Jan. 14 due to staff and substitute coverage until Friday, Jan. 21.