HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lights, camera, action!

Some sixth graders at Monticello Elementary School in Huber Heights are getting a lesson in broadcasting.

“I’m pretty much the lead along with my friend Nolan. We do stuff like what happened in history, national days, what day it is,” said Chase Wampler.

The “Warrior Crew” broadcasts the morning announcements for the school every day on the “Warrior News Network.”

It’s all student-led. Sean Turner, an intervention specialist, oversees the students.

“We actually pre-record the day before, so the kids will come up with their own script. They’ll do the weather. They’ll do the news. They’ll do fun facts. They’ll do trivia, jokes. They have themes of the day,” said Turner. “It’s been a great learning experience for all of us. Not only am I learning, doing a lot of research, trying to find out different tricks and techniques and things like that, the kids do the same thing. They really go out here. They find ideas. They teach me different things on how to edit and use equipment.”

Students have to apply to be a part of the Warrior Crew.

“They have to interview to be a part of this process. So at the end of their fifth grade year, they have to submit and application, and then we actually interview them and then they have to do a trial video. And then we select from there,” said Turner.

Less than a dozen students make up the Warrior Crew.

“It tells you about, like, what is happening this week, next week,” said Tiffany Pham, who’s one of the on-camera talents broadcasting events.

Everyone has a different role.

“I talk about all the sports and stuff that’s happening, and I tell all the scores and stuff,” said Isaac Kuli.

Kendall Marshall is one of the reporters.

“I like being on camera,” said Kendall.

While some are in front of the camera, others are behind it.

“I take care of all of the equipment, really. Mr. Turner says that I have to be very responsible with it and gentle. And it makes sense because it’s expensive equipment,” said Asmaa Abdellatif, who operates the camera.

“I got involved because I like editing and I like computers,” said Carson McFadden.

The Warrior Crew is in its second year. They started broadcasting on Google Meet, then upgraded to an iPhone, and now they have their own studio setup with lights and a green screen.

They acquired the equipment through a couple of grants.

“It’s really fun, but it also requires a decent amount of work,” said Isaac.

Pre-recording the day before, the students have some daily prep-work to do.

“I like writing the scripts, and I like doing the fun fact of the day and the trivia question a lot because that’s the most fun part of the news to me,” said Nolan Fox. “We always have to write the script in the morning. We come in around like 9 a.m. and we have a few websites we can get our information from. And then when we’re done with scripts, we go back to class, and we come back down here at 10:30 and record.”

The students have had to work through challenges at times, including doing the announcements live in real-time.

“I just like it live. I feel like it’s more fun because we actually try harder. We want to get it done better,” said Carson. “With doing it taped, we have more time to prepare in between. If there’s a mess up on one of the slides, we can go fix it. But when we’re doing it live, we just go through it, and if there’s a mess up, we try to fix it.”

They’ve also learned about the importance of editing.

“I kind of help out with a lot of things but the main thing would definitely be editing and supporting everything else, making sure everything goes together,” said Zarina Shakhmanova. “There’s chroma keying. There’s making sure everything is cropped right – the backgrounds. What backgrounds look choppy? What backgrounds look okay?”

Besides learning the tricks and trades of the broadcasting business, they’re also learning skills to help them in life.

“It gives me more confidence because in the beginning I was scared to record, and now I’m not,” said Ashlyn O’Connor, who broadcasts student, staff, and celebrity birthdays for the school.

“Being on camera has definitely helped me be more out there than I used to be,” said Brooklyn McClure, who broadcasts what’s on the lunch menu. “I feel that it has really helped me overcome a lot of anxiety I have being on camera, especially with all of the kids always saying hi to me. It’s a lot of talking.”

With the spotlight on them every day, they’re already making a name for themselves.

“There’s already a lot of kindergarteners who look up to me,” said Kendall. “They’ll be like there’s the morning news girl. They’ll start waving at me and say hi.”

“They’re superstars in the building,” said Turner.