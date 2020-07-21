Huber Heights student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A student athlete with Huber Heights City Schools has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the district’s fourth confirmed case and first student case.

District officials say the individual is a member of the football team. The student athlete had a test conducted on July 16 and did not display symptoms at that time. The team had its most recent training session on July 16.

All upcoming football activities have been canceled until July 31. At that point, members of the team will be permitted to return as long as they have remained asymptomatic. A COVID-19 test is not required but all members are encouraged to have a test in order to be certain of their medical situation.

“We, of course, are saddened by the fact that we have this situation; but we feel confident that steps we have taken and the protocol we are enforcing will provide the safest possible environment moving forward. We urge our community to do everything they can to lessen the spread of this pandemic. We are hopeful for a safe return to both the school year and our Fall Athletics seasons. Thanks for your understanding and support,” Director of Athletics Nate Baker said in a statement Tuesday.

He says the Athletic Department, coaching staff, and athletic training staff have been “diligently enforcing all of the return to facilities protocols” and referred to the following section of Huber Heights City Schools 2020-21 Back to School Plans.

Quarantine Due to Direct Contact with COVID-19 Case Students/staff who have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for fifteen consecutive minutes or more over the past ten calendar days, must stay home from school for fourteen calendar days from the time they were last exposed to the infected individual or until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result. This would include students seated in classes immediately around the infected student/staff member. It could also include school bus, cafeteria and/or sports/club connections. This would likely not include hallway, or other exposure in schools, due to the time consistently sitting within six feet being less than fifteen consecutive minutes.

