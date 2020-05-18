Huber Heights still planning for summer packed with activities

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) -Huber Heights says their plan to reopen amenities closely follows and considers the Governor’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan as they prepare for summer activities.

“Our community has certain amenities that they expect to have open and if they’re comfortable attending and doing those things then we want to provide those,” said city manager Rob Schommer.

Schommer says the activities for the summer were not canceled, but they continued to keep a close eye on state and CDC guidelines for recommendations.

“As we are in a stage of being led by state leadership for reopening ohio that is our focus. We are focusing on how can we reopen into the next step,” said Schommer.

This summer, area residents can expect a host of activities according to Schommer.

“We have a movie night coming up, our fireworks are still on, our parade is still on until we are told otherwise. Those activities will remain scheduled and counted on to be held. Everybody has choices and options as to what they feel comfortable doing,” he said.

As for recreational team sports, the decision is being more closely monitored by the Huber Heights YMCA director and the directors of the individual rec leagues. hat’s being handled by individual teams and more information can be found at the huber heights ymca

“That’s an area that is still under review,” said Schommer. “Some have canceled their season. Others have looked into what they can do for the remainder. Regarding any type of recreational program. we encourage folks to check in what kind of programming is still available through them and the other individual recreation leagues.”