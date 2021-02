HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights sixth grade class wants to make your hearts soar on Valentine’s Day.

The school district said sixth grade SOAR students will be handing out free handcrafted Valentine’s Day cards from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

The event will be in the Muntz Gymnasium at Wayne High School. All Huber Heights community members are welcome.

For more information, call (937) 237-6300 ext. 80104.