HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools addressed a recent uptick in inappropriate student social media behavior.

According to the district, there has been an uptick in inappropriate, harmful and anonymous social media activity in students. The district also said there have been accounts where pictures and videos of students and staff have been taken and posted without consent.

The inappropriate social media activity has mainly occurred on Instagram and TikTok said the district.

Huber Heights City Schools said the inappropriate activity not only falls under the district’s definition of bullying, but it can also be a danger to student safety.

The district said although some of these accounts are playful in nature, many of them are being used to ridicule, humiliate and threaten others.

The district’s superintendent, Kelly Spivey, asked that parents address these recent concerns with their students, “We ask that you also use this time as an opportunity to engage in a conversation with your children about boundaries, personal rights, respect, and kindness.”

The school said that if you or your student know of the creators of these accounts or need to report a credible threat, call the “Stay Safe. Speak Up!” hotline at 1-86-listen2me (1-866-547-8362).