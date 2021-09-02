Huber Heights schools requiring masks for all students, staff, faculty and visitors

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools will now require masks for all students, staff and faculty in its buildings and at its activities.

The Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education approved an update to its policy at a meeting Wednesday night. The mask mandate will take effect Friday.

The district released a new, updated policy Thursday and includes several changes.

The district said it will no longer enforce the quarantine of those who are in close proximity to a positive case of COVID-19. The school is shifting from specific identification of close contacts who were within 6-feet of a positive case to enacting the state requirement of notifying parents/guardians of students who were in a classroom or participated in a school activity with a COVID-19 positive individual. Email notifications will be sent within 24 hours of the school becoming aware of the positive case.

Masks will be required for all students (PK-12), staff, families, and visitors while indoors on school grounds. This includes all indoor district-sponsored events before, during, and after school. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, while outdoors on school grounds or at outdoor district-sponsored events. The masking requirement will remain in effect until October 15, 2021, according to the district.

The district also said Wayne High School will now transition back to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7. Additional details will be sent specifically to Wayne High School families. The district said earlier this week high school students would move to remote learning until September 15.

You can read the full plan and letter from Superintendent Mario Basora at the READ HERE link below.