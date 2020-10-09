Huber Heights schools begins phased plan back to classroom

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools has released its plan to bring students back to the classroom.

The plan calls for a gradual return and stresses, “The plan will work only if our entire community takes and maintains active steps to reduce and keep the COVID-19 rates per capita down over the long term.”

The plan calls for younger students to return first, moving students through a phase of hybrid learning, or 50 percent online and 50 percent in person instruction. The scheduled plans to have students in the classroom fulltime by March 15.

The District is requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all times while on school grounds and attending school sponsored events.

In the written, Huber Heights City Schools said, “Our students need to be in school to maximize their learning and growth potential; and for their social-emotional health. Huber Heights City Schools will not be able to hold school in-person if we have a spread of the virus in school. Face coverings being worn by all are the most essential pieces of the puzzle; especially given that we cannot guarantee six feet of social distancing in our schools once all students fully return.”

Huber Heights City Schools

You can read the full updated reopening plan here.