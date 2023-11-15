HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Huber Heights is continuing to deal with the effects of a ransomware attack that happened over the weekend.

According to the city of Huber Heights, temporary access devices have been distributed to all departments within the city.

Forensic evidence collection for the incident began on Tuesday and is expected to continue for the following one to two days.

Zoning, permitting and code enforcement are expected to be fully operational by Wednesday, Nov. 15. The city will continue to announce with other services become available.

Also on Nov. 15, residents can resume filing permits. The city said residents can either print out the documents and bring them to City Hall or fill out the application online. Residents are encouraged to bring in payment — either cash or check– during this time.

The city also provided an update on utility payments, saying residents can make payments at the Water Department office located at 6244 Chambersburg Road with cash or check as well as their billing statement. Online payments are currently on hold and late penalties and disconnections have been suspended through the end of November.

The city will reportedly continue to provide updates on the situation daily.