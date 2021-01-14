Huber Heights priest placed on leave pending investigation

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said Fr. Anthony Cutcher was placed on leave of absence effective late Monday, January 11, 2021. (WDTN Photo)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A priest in Huber Heights has been placed on leave, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The diocese posted a statement on its Facebook page late Wednesday.

“Fr. Anthony Cutcher was placed on leave of absence effective late Monday, January 11. The Pastoral Center of Cincinnati recently received an allegation regarding Fr. Cutcher and has begun investigating it. By standard policy, Dr. Cutcher will remain on leave of absence pending the outcome of the investigation. Please keep Fr. Cutcher in your prayers.” Archdiocese of Cincinnati

The diocese said Fr. John Tonkin, Dean of the Dayton North Deanery, is named Parochial Administrator of Pastoral Region XII, which includes St. Peter, Our Lady of the Rosary, Holy Cross and St. Adalbert parishes.

The Archdiocese did not specify the nature of the investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.