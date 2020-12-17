Huber Heights Police warn of ‘reshipping’ scam

The Huber Heights Police Department said on its Facebook page detectives are investigating the scams that involve purchases that may have been made with stolen credit cards. This image shows items detectives recently recovered as a result of their investigations. (Photo: Huber Heights Police)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are warning residents about “reshipping scams”.

The Huber Heights Police Department said on its Facebook page detectives are investigating the scams that involve purchases that may have been made with stolen credit cards. The way the scam works, according to police, is people receive an email offering them a job or asking them to help in a secret Santa program. The recipients are told items will be shipped to them and they may be asked to open the packages and photograph the items.

The victims then are asked to repackage several boxes into a bigger box and ship to a third party, often outside of the U.S. Detectives believe these packages are initially being purchased with stolen credit cards, and they are using unsuspecting citizens to launder the stolen items.

Police say these scams have also been known to post on job sites, as a work from home job.

If you would like more information you can go to USPIS.gov. If you think you have been a victim of this scam or have information please call the Huber Heights Police Department at 937-233-2080.