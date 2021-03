HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The police department and the Huber Heights Public Safety Communication Center is inviting the public to offer comments as it completes its accreditation assessment.

The agency is hosting a virtual hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. You can also call (937) 237-3547 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The comments will be taken by the assessment team and will not be recorded or monitored by Huber Heights Police.