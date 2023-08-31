HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are fishing for strong community relationships in Huber Heights.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and officers with the Huber Heights Police Division held a Cops N Bobbers event on Wednesday. The event invited children to go fishing with local officers.

Children ages 4-years-old to 14-years-old cast their fishing lines out alongside police at the Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Powell Road. The Huber Heights Police Division said the event was a great way to enjoy the end of summer and get to know the families they serve.

“We’re actually our here as police officers fishing with them, so they get to hang out with the police officers- see that we are real people just like they are, and we like to do fun stuff like go fishing,” said Nick Lambert, Huber Heights Police Division officer.

Huber Heights plans to hold the Cops and Bobbers event each month until temperatures get too cold.