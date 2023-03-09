HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights police officer is in the process of writing a children’s book about what it’s like being a police officer.

Officer Nick Lambert gets a lot of requests to read books about law enforcement at schools and libraries, but when he noticed most children’s books were outdated, he decided to get to work and put his writing skills to use.

“Some of the books you read, only had police officers and detectives. That was the only roles that they have. In today’s society, we have school resource officers. We also have equipment, like drones and stuff like that, that weren’t available back in the 80s and 90s when a lot of these books were written,” says Officer Lambert.

In his new book titled A Fun Week at the Police Department, he puts modern policing into plain terms with pictures from Janelle Vargo to help illustrate.

“A lot of people don’t know that we do traffic enforcement,” states Officer Lambert. “A lot that is also addressed in the book. We show our actual equipment, like our radio.”

With a little bit of proofreading, it’s been a work in progress for about the last year and a half.

While hard copies aren’t out just yet, his vision is coming to life.

“The hardest part was actually just taking the idea and taking the huge step of faith out and making the idea an actual tangible product,” says Officer Lambert.

the book is for children 12 and younger.

Right now, it’s on Kickstarter to help fund the printing and illustration costs. You can pre-order a copy on the site.

Officer Lambert hopes to have hard copy versions sometime this summer and to also send copies of the books to police departments across the country.