Huber Heights Police offer tips on preventing theft from vehicles

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Division is offering some tips on preventing theft from vehicles after receiving several reported thefts over the last month.

Police recommend that you never leave an unlocked vehicle running. Though the winter months can be cold, and keeping your car warm seems like a plus, police said they’ve seen a few cars stolen this way.

They also recommend not leaving items of value in the front seat of your car. Police said they’ve had two thefts from vehicles recently due to this and both were in broad daylight.

The last, but most important thing they recommend, is locking your car.

