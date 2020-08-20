Huber Heights police cruiser struck by vehicle on I-70 WB

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was injured after striking the back of a Huber Heights police cruiser on I-70 westbound.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the crash happened on I-70 westbound between SR-201 and SR-202.

A vehicle was driving on the left shoulder at a high rate of speed. Huber Heights officers were assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a subsequent traffic stop when one of their cruisers was struck from behind.

The driver of the vehicle at fault was injured, though officials could not immediately say how severe the injuries were. It is unclear at this time if anyone else was hurt.

The right lanes are closed in the area. Drivers should slow down and use caution as they drive through.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

