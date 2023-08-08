An early-morning auto theft Tuesday ended with a vehicle colliding with a vacant house in Huber Heights, according to police.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a patrolling Huber Heights Police officer discovered the in-progress theft, according to law enforcement. The vehicle fled as three other people began to walk away.

The officer began pursuit of the vehicle. The suspect in the vehicle lost control after several minutes, veered off the road and hit the house. The driver then took off on foot.

The three who walked away from the vehicle were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, while police are still looking for the unidentified driver.