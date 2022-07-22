HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Huber Heights has a large Hispanic community, and not everyone speaks the same language. The police department is doing its part to bridge the gap.

“Sometimes we’ll go on calls as police officers where the people that we’re on a call with, they don’t speak any English,” states Huber Heights Police Officer Nick Lambert.

Officer Lambert is helping break communication barriers, putting out safety brochures and child ID kits in Spanish.

“The child goes missing, you give this to the police and they have all of the information, and since we already have this version in English, the same exact version, this will help us determine exactly what we’re looking for and it will help us find the child even faster,” describes Officer Lambert.

The brochures are free and can be found inside La Michoacana on Chambersburg Road, which is within a block of a few other Hispanic businesses. Police want to get these brochures into the hands of people who can use them.

“For scams or frauds, when your English is already limited it’s something so great, specifically when you’re not understanding maybe you think, yes, I did something wrong,” says Jazline Gomez, Owner of Pepe’s Mexican Flavors on Chambersburg Road and in charge of communications for La Michoacana.

The effort is also helping build police-community relations.

“Many people see police presence and automatic their guard is up or they fear even if they have nothing wrong, just fear. And I think having the police come out and say hey we’re here to help you, here are the resources, we’re trying to build this bridge, I think builds not only the trust, but that alliance,” states Gomez.