Huber Heights police, additional agencies break up multiple fights between juveniles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ORBIT FUN CENTER

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights police had to put out a county-wide assistance call after several fights broke out in the parking lot of Orbit Fun Center.

Police responded to a fight call just before 11:30 Saturday night in the 5000 block of Nebraska Avenue. Upon arrival, police said there was more than 200 juveniles and several fights taking place.

Patrol units from several agencies arrived to help break up the fights and order was eventually restored.

No injuries were reported but several arrests were made.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS