HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A deadly plane crash in Missouri has resulted in the deaths of two Ohio pilots.

The NTSB said that two pilots died in the small-plane crash in Saint Charles County, Missouri. One of the pilots was identified as Amanda Youngblood from Huber Heights. George King from Westerville was also killed in the crash.

The plane was leaving Spirit of Saint Louis Airport and was on its way to Centennial Airport, just outside Denver, Colorado when it crashed into a wooded area. The NTSB said the plane was on its way to pick up cargo

Sophia Lucas, a friend of Youngblood said she will be sorely missed.

“She was absolutely wonderful, had a huge love for flying, love for her family, friends. She was probably the brightest spirit I know,” Lucas said. “She was always happy to tell a story, go on an adventure, and just hang out and chat with ya’ She was a very unique person and I mean that in the absolute best way.”



The cause of the crash is still under investigation.