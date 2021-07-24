Huber Heights paper shredding: Safely get rid of your documents Saturday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BBB: Document Shred Event

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights will hold a free community paper shredding event on Saturday, July 24.

The paper shredding will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at two locations in Huber Heights: Thomas Cloud Park and the Rose Music Center. According to a release, the event will end when the Shred-it truck is full or at 11:00 a.m.

Participants will be able to safely dispose of old bank records, tax returns, and other documents to help prevent identity theft. This event is free and open to all Huber Heights residents and businesses with on-site paper shredding conducted by Shred-it.

Only paper will be accepted for shredding. Paper clips and staples may remain in the paper for shredding. Assistance will be available for unloading items at the sites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Anonymous complaint filed against Land of Illusion waterpark same day as teen's death

SR 235 at SR 29 reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

Ronnie Oneal Sentenced by Hillsborough County judge

Ronnie Oneal sentenced to 3 life terms plus 60 years for brutal murders of girlfriend, daughter

Historic housing market has challenges for buyers and sellers, but experts say 'Don't give up,"

More News