Huber Heights paper shredding: Safely get rid of your documents Saturday

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights will hold a free community paper shredding event on Saturday, July 24.

The paper shredding will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at two locations in Huber Heights: Thomas Cloud Park and the Rose Music Center. According to a release, the event will end when the Shred-it truck is full or at 11:00 a.m.

Participants will be able to safely dispose of old bank records, tax returns, and other documents to help prevent identity theft. This event is free and open to all Huber Heights residents and businesses with on-site paper shredding conducted by Shred-it.

Only paper will be accepted for shredding. Paper clips and staples may remain in the paper for shredding. Assistance will be available for unloading items at the sites.