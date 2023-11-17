HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The mayor and city manager of Huber Heights are expected to speak Friday regarding the recent cyberattack on the city.

According to the city, Mayor Jeff Gore and City Manager Richard Dzik will provide the community with an update regarding the ransomware attack that took place on Nov. 12.

The most recent update from the city reported that forensic evidence collection has been completed for criminal prosecution and the installation of new network security measures as well as IT infrastructure will begin on Friday.

Payment of fees and charges by credit card is reportedly now available as financial operations are being transferred to a secure off-site, cloud-based format.

The city is reportedly working with private companies as well as the FBI, Secret Service and other law enforcement to handle this issue.

Gore and Dzik are expected to speak at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 from City Hall.