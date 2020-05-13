Huber Heights offers restaurants permits for outdoor seating

HUBER HEIGHTS (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights is providing a new temporary onsite outdoor seating permit to local restaurants looking to adhere to social distancing requirements.
In a press release the city said that it understands some restaurants would seek alternatives and thought it best to allow operations t extend into ares like the sidewalk or parking lots.
The city is providing flexible outdoor operations allowances where they may not be permitted by the city code otherwise.
Click here to view the plan and application.
