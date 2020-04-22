Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Huber Heights needs homes to help monitor lead, copper in water

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights is reaching out to its residents for help monitoring lead and copper in its water supply after upgrading the water treatment systems.

In a Facebook post, the city urges residents to sign their homes up so that it can follow the guidelines set by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Several homes are needed to ensure water quality across the community.

The city asks that interested residents sign up here, if qualified participants will be contacted.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS