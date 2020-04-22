Huber Heights needs homes to help monitor lead, copper in water

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights is reaching out to its residents for help monitoring lead and copper in its water supply after upgrading the water treatment systems.

In a Facebook post, the city urges residents to sign their homes up so that it can follow the guidelines set by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Several homes are needed to ensure water quality across the community.

The city asks that interested residents sign up here, if qualified participants will be contacted.