Huber Heights, NAACP hold joint news conference ahead of planned protest

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Huber Heights and Dayton Unit N.A.A.C.P. President Dr. Derrick L. Foward are holding a joint news conference regarding the scheduled protest scheduled planned in the City of Huber Heights Thursday.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will be at that planned event and you can see full coverage here. WDTN.com will also stream the news conference live as it happens at noon Thursday.