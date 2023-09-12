DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A meeting is set to discuss the next steps for opening the upcoming local Buc-ee’s gas station.

The Huber Heights City Planning Commission is holding a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the major gas station chain is on the agenda.

The rest stop giant has requested approval of a plan for a roughly 74,000 square foot convenience store with 120 fueling pumps.

The plan also includes just under 40 acres of land for construction.

Buc-ee’s announced plans in August to open the Huber Heights location in the northeast corner of the I-70 and State Route 235 intersection.