Huber Heights mayor tests positive for COVID-19

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mayor of Huber Heights has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Jeff Gore posted his diagnosis on Facebook Thursday night.

“I realize some questions are flying around regarding myself having been diagnosed with Covid-19. Rather than have people guessing what’s true or not, I want to let everyone know that I do in fact have Covid-19,” Gore said in his post.

“The symptoms came upon me hard and fast early Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. I tested Tuesday morning around 10 and received my positive results Wednesday morning. Prior to that I had never experienced the first symptom. I felt great all day Monday and all the days leading up to when the symptoms started.”

Gore added he had not been around anyone he was aware had tested positive, but said contact tracing has been done to make sure everyone he’s been around during “the contagion period” is aware and can quarantine.

Gore ended his post saying, “Please stay safe and healthy everyone and continue doing what you do personally to keep those around you safe and healthy also. I appreciate each and every one of you and to those who have already reached out to me personally… I can’t thank you enough.”