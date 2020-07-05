Huber Heights marches forward with parade plans and 4th of July events

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) -Leading up to the 4th of July weekend, Montgomery County was designated a Level 3 Public Health Emergency due to surging coronavirus cases.

Several cities in the county canceled parades and events for health and safety reasons which drew a crowd to Huber Heights as they marched forward with their parade plans.

City officials released information for spectators prior to the parade.

The guidelines stated there would be no passing out of candy or treats unlike in years past, and guests were encouraged to social distance themselves.

Still participants say they felt comfortable marching in the parade.

For Tara Morehead, director of the Warrior Girls dance team, the parade was a chance to once again do what they loved.

“They actually had their showcase canceled in March so this is their first time back at it. I’m excited to be back at it and I know they’re excited to do their dance moves because we’ve been locked up for a while,” said Morehead.

About 150 entries matched in the parade.