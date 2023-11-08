HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Huber Heights has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for child exploitation crimes involving more than 175 victims.

Ty Roberts, 38, pleaded guilty in Feburary 2023 to producing child pornography and coercing minors. He created hundreds of images and videos, and coerced minors as young as 6-years-old for over 15 years.

On Nov. 8, the U.S. District Court announced Roberts had been sentenced to 50 years in prison for his crimes.

According to court documents, Roberts began exploiting minors online and in-person in 2007. Roberts had several schemes to coerce minors into creating child pornography, and committed hands-on sexual offenses as well.

In total, Roberts possessed more than 11,000 images of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker provided the following statement about the sentencing:

From California to New York, Texas to Illinois, Washington to Florida, the United Kingdom to Australia, no minors anywhere were safe from Roberts so long as Roberts had access to the Internet. It stops now in the Southern District of Ohio. Roberts was opportunistic; his victims ranged in age from 6 to 17 years old. They were white, Black, Hispanic and Native American. They were male and female. In all, FBI agents fully identified 57 minors whom Roberts coerced into producing 502 distinct images and videos of child pornography. Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio