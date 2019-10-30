Huber Heights man indicted for shooting at officers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights man was indicted Wednesday for firing shots at officers during a police pursuit, prosecutors say.

Riverside Police officers responded to the Kroger on Spinning Road for reports of a man with a firearm on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Upon arrival, they were told the suspect, 26-year-old Keith Cottrill, was now across the street at the Yum Yums Drive-Thru. The suspect backed out of the drive-thru and fled the area when he saw police approaching.

The Riverside officer activated his lights and sirens to tray and stop the man. Instead, he led officers on a pursuit through multiple neighborhoods and narrowly missed other vehicles.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple shots at officers using a semi-automatic firearm. One of the cruisers was hit three times, including on the windshield.

The suspect drove into Dayton city limits and lost control in the area of Burkhardt and South Garland Avenue, crashing into a wooded area.

He led police on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Cottrill was indicted Wednesday for three counts of felonious assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, and one count of vandalism.

The felonious assault counts include 3, 5, and 7-year firearm specifications for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and for discharging a firearm at a peace officer.

He is currently on community control sanctions after being convicted of aggravated possession of drugs in December 2018.

Cottrill is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $500,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 am.

