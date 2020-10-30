Huber Heights man gets life in prison for shooting death of Trotwood man

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Dustin A. Hatfield, 28, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on counts in connection to the shooting death of David B. Robinson of Trotwood. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights man has been sent to prison for life for the March shooting death of a Trotwood man.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Dustin A. Hatfield, 28, of Huber Heights, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on counts in connection to the shooting death of David B. Robinson of Trotwood.

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Trotwood police were called on a report of shots being heard and a man down on Elkins Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim, 41‐yearold David Robinson. A witness gave a description of a vehicle with two people in it fleeing the scene.

Hatfield was a passenger in the suspects’ vehicle, which was found by Miamisburg police a short time later. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled and led law enforcement from many jurisdictions on a multiple county high‐speed chase. While being pursued, Hatfield threw evidence out of the window, including the murder weapon.

The police chase ended when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers used stop sticks to flatten the tires of the vehicle and it subsequently crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium.

On October 2, 2020, after a trial, a jury found Hatfield guilty of:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer

Friday, after a trial to the court, he was also found guilty of Having Weapons While Under Disability for having a prior conviction for an offense of violence.

Hatfield was sentenced to life in prison. He will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 24 years in prison.