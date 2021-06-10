Huber Heights man gets 15 years in prison for robbing Indianapolis bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Justice said Thursday a career criminal offender was sentenced in federal court in Dayton to 15 years in prison for bank robbery.

David Paul Hill, 59, of Huber Heights, pleaded guilty in this case in February 2021.

“Hill has been prosecuted and convicted over the course of decades and in multiple cases for robbing banks in this district,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel. “Hill has robbed at least 10 banks, he’s earned another lengthy stay in federal prison, and our community is safer with Hill behind bars.”

According to court documents, on Oct. 16, 2020, Hill robbed the PNC bank on South East Street in Indianapolis. He demanded the bank teller give him all the $100, $50 and $20 bills.

When the teller gave Hill two $100 bills, he said, “I know you have more than this.” The teller explained the only other cash she had was mutilated money, and Hill left the bank.

Law enforcement obtained images of Hill from the bank and other nearby surveillance and details of Hill from robbery witnesses. Video surveillance of Hill at a gas station revealed his GMC Terrain had a front license plate, which indicated to law enforcement that the suspected vehicle was from out of state.

Agents shared Hill’s photograph through the media and on social media, which led to him being identified. On Nov. 11, 2020, he was arrested at his home in Huber Heights.

The DOJ said Hill was convicted several times before in the Southern District of Ohio for bank robbery by force or violence. In 1990, he was sentenced to 75 months in prison, in 1998, he was sentenced to 96 months in prison, and in 2006, he was sentenced to 151 months in prison. His prior offenses occurred in Huntington, West Virginia; Columbus, Ohio; Portsmouth, Ohio; Wheelersburg, Ohio; New Boston, Ohio; Morehead, Kentucky; Florence, Kentucky; and Rosemont, Ohio.