Huber Heights man found guilty in Trotwood fatal shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Dustin Hatfield, 28, of Huber Heights was found guilty of the shooting death of David Robinson in Trotwood.

On March 28, Trotwood police responded to reports of shots heard and a man down at 41-year-old David Robinson’s Elkins Avenue home after Hatfield allegedly robbed, shot, and killed him. A witness provided a description of two men and a vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

Police in Miamisburg later spotted a vehicle carrying Dustin Hatfield as a passenger, fitting the description provided by witnesses. When the officer activated his lights, the vehicle fled and led law enforcement from many jurisdictions on a multi-county high-speed chase.

While being pursued, Hatfield threw evidence out of the window, including the murder weapon. The police chase ended when troopers used stop sticks to flatten the tires of the vehicle and it subsequently crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium.

A jury found the Hatfield guilty of:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond and will be sentenced at a later date.