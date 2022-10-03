WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Warren County on Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Anthony Kinney of Huber Heights was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle westbound on State Route 73 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. OSHP reported that Kinney traveled off the right side of the roadway near US-42 and struck a culvert.

The motorcycle overturned and Kinney was thrown from it.

OSHP reported that Kinney succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash, however, it remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Lebanon Post.