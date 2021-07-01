Huber Heights man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A man from Huber Heights is facing charges for breaching the Capitol on January 6.

According to federal court documents Tim hart was arrested Wednesday. This was after the FBI received tips about his participation.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint were posted by Hart on YouTube from the insurrection.

Hart faces several federal charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice.